Zambrotta: Juventus are much more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have much more to them than just star plyer Cristiano Ronaldo, former defender Gianluca Zambrotta has warned Atletico Madrid ahead of their European showdown.

The sides do battle at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Ahead of the game, Zambrotta discussed the threat of the Bianconeri in an interview with Radio MARCA and the importance of Ronaldo to the side.

“It is very impressive to how Cristiano has motivated the team to fight for the Champions League,” he said.

“He is a great example for everyone but Juventus have a lot of excellent players and it is fundamental to know that Juve, above all else, are a great team.

“It is going to be a very difficult match against a tough team but the tie is very close and Atletico will be desperate to make the most of the occasion in front of their own fans.”

The ex-Barcelona man also insisted that while LaLiga Santander’s audiences may get to watch the best centre-back in the world on a regular basis, the Bianconeri’s own duo in that area should not be overlooked.

“Sergio Ramos may be the best centre-back in the world at the moment but having [Giorgio] Chiellini and [Leonardo] Bonucci playing together is also extraordinary,” concluded the Italian.