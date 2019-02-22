Zanetti: Icardi must clear things up with Inter dressing room

Former Inter captain Javier Zanetti believes Mauro Icardi must have a face-to-face with his teammates in order to put his recent exclusion behind him.

The Argentine hasn’t played for the Nerazzurri since being stripped of his captaincy, with Inter winning all three contests without the striker.

It remains to be seen whether Icardi will be called-up to the team for Sunday’s match with Fiorentina, and Zanetti believes he must clear the air with his teammates for the betterment of the club.

“He remains important for us,” Zanetti told Sport Mediaset. “However, the problems in a dressing room must be resolved in the dressing room.

“We’ve talked about it too much on the outside. It’s time to put this behind us and have a meeting that will help to bring the team closer together.

“If the team is made the main priority, then everything can be resolved.”

When asked whether Icardi would have his captaincy restored, Zanetti wasn’t ready to discuss the matter.

“First and foremost the issue must be resolved,” he added. “However, it was a decision that was studied and thought out.

“I haven’t spoken with Mauro, but I think that he must first clear things up with his teammates. Then time must pass.

“After that, I will have no issue speaking with him for the good of Inter.”