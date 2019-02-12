Zaniolo becomes youngest Italian to net Champions League brace

History was made in Roma’s 2-1 victory over Porto on Tuesday as Nicolo Zaniolo become the youngest Italian to net a brace in the Champions League.

The Giallorossi secured an important result in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, though it’s the 19-year-old who has stolen the headlines thanks to his performance.

Zaniolo netted twice in six minutes in the second half, and while Adrian Lopez scored to keep Porto in the tie, the starlet’s brace means he is now the youngest Italian to score a brace in the Champions League.

“It’s an incredible night, I am speechless and never expected such a thing,” the youngster told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, we’ve got the second leg coming up, we shouldn’t have conceded the second goal. We have to think as a unit.”

Roma will now look to book their place in the next round of the competition in Portugal, with the return leg against Porto set for March 6.