Zaniolo delighted with “magical night” in Champions League
Conor Clancy Date: 13th February 2019 at 12:47am
Nicolo Zaniolo announced himself on the European stage on Tuesday evening as he shone in Roma’s 2-1 defeat of Porto in what he described as a “magical night”.

The Giallorossi claimed an important first leg win that, were it not for Zaniolo, they wouldn’t have achieved and he was understandably pleased with his night’s work.

“It is a magical night,” he said afterwards.

“I’m really pleased because tonight I realised a childhood dream.”

Zaniolo became the youngest Italian to ever score a Champions League double against Porto and he described the experience as being unforgettable.

“I’ll never forget it,” he beamed.

“Scoring in front of the Curva Sud and going to celebrate with the fans was a really unique feeling.

“It cannot be explained, the feeling of scoring under the Curva.”

 

