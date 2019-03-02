AC Milan climb to third after Sassuolo win

AC Milan moved third in the Serie A table after a 1-0 win over 10-man Sassuolo on Saturday evening.

Over 60,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro to see Pol Lirola put into his own net, before Andrea Consigli was sent off 64 minutes in for Sassuolo, as Milan extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to nine matches.

Following Inter’s loss to Cagliari on Friday night, Milan have now leapfrogged their city rivals and sit one point ahead in third place, with the Derby della Madonnina coming up between the pair in two weeks.

Milan were on top in the early stages, pushing Sassuolo back but were unable to really test goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

First chance came the way of Sassuolo as Lirola played a low cross into the box and Filip Djuricic tried to divert into the far corner, but Gianluigi Donnarumma got down low and stopped with a strong hand.

After a 10 minute period of Sassuolo dominance, Milan got the opener as Musacchio got on the end of a Suso corner and headed home just after the half hour.

Then on the stroke of half time Jeremie Boga sent an effort just wide of the far right corner, but things got more difficult for the away side as Consigli was given his marching orders just after the hour.

The goalkeeper misjudged a long ball, with it bouncing over his head, and as Krzysztof Piatek looked to be in on goal, Consigli brought him down and was handed a straight red card.

Milan should have doubled their advantage as Franck Kessie was played in on goal by Piatek, but could only hit his shot straight at Gianluca Pegolo. Then, Patrick Cutrone did the same, but this time the Ivorian fired high and wide.

DEFENCE WINS YOU GAMES

A fourth consecutive home clean sheet for the Rossoneri, the first time they have managed that since 2014 was the springboard for Milan as moved third, for the first time in the second half of a season since 2013. Romagnoli was imperious at the back and Musacchio was on hand at the other end (initially). Everyone knows that to be successful in football you need to be strong in defence, and Milan have historically had some of the best defences in Italian football. It was also Donnarumma’s ninth clean sheet in Serie A this season and made a number of excellent saves to keep his side in the game. If Milan are to keep the Champions League dream alive, then they are most definitely on the right track.