AC Milan continue push for Cagliari midfielder

AC Milan are laying the foundations for a deal that would see Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella join the club this summer.

The 22-year-old is among the most sought after players in Serie A, which has included strong interest from Chelsea throughout the campaign.

However, the Rossoneri are determined to define the terms of a deal for Barella with Cagliari according to Sky Sport Italia, which could rise to as much as €50 million.

Milan are keen to find a potential replacement for Giacomo Bonaventura, who has been an integral player for the club since his arrival from Atalanta in 2014.

Injury has kept Bonaventura sidelined for much of the campaign, yet Milan are eager to extend the 29-year-old’s contract as it expires in 2020.

Should they fail to agree to terms, then Milan would intensify their pursuit of Barella and seek to ward off rival interest from Inter.

Barella is currently with the Italian national team squad called up by Roberto Mancini for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein.