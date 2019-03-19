AC Milan, Inter and Juventus dominate Italy’s highest grossing games

On Sunday night, a new Serie A record was set for the most lucrative game in Serie A history in terms of receipts received at the gate during Inter’s 3-2 derby win ‘away’ to AC Milan.
However, when accounted for all competitions, the Rossoneri aren’t the highest grossing team and are in fact behind their fellow San Siro tenants, who took top spot for a Champions League encounter that proved particularly popular.
Of the top nine, six of the games have in fact taken place in Milan, while the same number have also been played this season, a sign of the growing prices in the sport today, with two taking place within the last week.
Five of the fixtures have also taken place in the Champions League, with the other five being domestic fixtures in Serie A action.
We take a closer look at the richest games ever to take place in Italy.
Milan 2-3 Barcelona (Champions League 2011/12)
Attendance: 76,169
Receipts: €4,689,255
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (Champions League 2018/19)
Attendance: 41,740
Receipts: €4,900,000
Inter 1-0 Milan (Serie A 2018/19)
Attendance: 78,725
Receipts: €5,027,166
Milan 0-2 Juventus (Serie A 2018/19)
Attendance: 74,729
Receipts: €5,106,398
Inter 2-3 Juventus (Serie A 2017/18)
Attendance: 78,328
Receipts: €5,297,508
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (Champions League 2018/19)
Attendance: 40,884
Receipts: €5,500,00
Roma 4-2 Liverpool (Champions League 2017/18)
Attendance: 61,889
Receipts: €5,545,187
Milan 2-3 Inter (Serie A 2018/19)
Attendance: 77,479
Receipts: €5,874,176
Inter 1-1 Barcelona (Champions League 2018/19)
Attendance: 73,428
Receipts: €5,919,864