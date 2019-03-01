AC Milan join Bayern Munich in pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb star

AC Milan have set their sights on Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo, who has attracted interest from various clubs across Europe including Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old began his career with Espanyol then moved to Catalan rivals Barcelona in 2007, staying with the club’s famed La Masia academy for seven years before a surprise move to Zagreb.

His impressive performances for the Croatian side have seen Olmo linked with a return to Barcelona, but fussballtransfers.com understands Bayern Munich and Milan are keen on snap up the youngster.

A regular at youth level for the Spanish national team, Olmo would find himself in good company at Milan with both Suso and Samu Castillejo featuring prominently for the Spanish Under-21 set up.

Milan had identified Nice’s Allan Saint Maximin and Watford’s star man Gerard Deulofeu in January as ideal reinforcements to wide positions, only for negotiations to collapse.

Olmo could emerge as a cheaper alternative for Milan who have already spent heavily on signings in recent years.