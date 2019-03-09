AC Milan Player Ratings: Calhanoglu is reborn as Suso disappears in plain sight

Krzysztof Piatek was AC Milan’s hero once again as he grabbed the winner in a 2-1 victory over Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday evening.

Lucas Biglia bagged his second ever goal for Milan 31 minutes in, Peparim Hetemaj equalised for the hosts 10 minutes later. However, it was, of course, Piatek who came to the rescue, bagging his 19th Serie A goal of the season to keep Milan’s 14-year unbeaten league run against the Flying Donkeys intact.

As a result, Milan extend their lead over rivals Inter in fourth, who play on Sunday afternoon, to four points with the Derby della Madonnina coming up in a week as the race for third hots up.