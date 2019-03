Sampdoria beat AC Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night in Serie A, inflicting the second defeat in a row onto the Rossoneri and boosting their own European chances.

The hosts started with a bang and Milan with a crash as Gregoire Defrel made the most of a shambolic Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake to break the deadlock in the game’s first minute, which proved to be the only goal of the night.