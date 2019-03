AC Milan held out to clinch a 1-0 win over Sassuolo at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening.

The only goal of the game came from a corner that had initially been awarded to Mateo Musacchio, but was eventually confirmed as an own goal by defender Pol Lirola.

The result takes Milan above city rivals Inter into third place and completes a double victory over the Neroverdi in the league this campaign.