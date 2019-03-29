AC Milan return to Flamengo for midfield starlet

Brazilian side Flamengo are bracing themselves for further negotiations with AC Milan regarding their midfield talent Reinier.

The news comes just months after Milan completed a deal to bring Lucas Paqueta to the Stadio San Siro for an estimated €35 million.

Despite this recent foray into the Brazilian market the Rossoneri have requested information on Reinier as reported by Calciomercato and Spanish newspaper AS.

Milan sporting director Leonardo will be looking to exploit the good relations with Flamengo in order to strike a deal, with the player’s release clause reportedly as high as €70m.

Reinier is a regular with the Brazilian Under-17 team