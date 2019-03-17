AC Milan v Inter: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan take on Inter in the 170th Derby della Madonnina at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

The Nerazzurri have won twice and drawn three of the meetings since the Rossoneri last won, back in January 2016, though come into the game in something of a crisis.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men have failed to score in their last two derbies in Serie A, and only twice in the history of the competition have the Rossoneri failed to find the net in three consecutive games against Inter – the last time was between 1979 and 1981.

Expect more action in the latter stages of the game as seven of the last eight goals between AC Milan and Inter have come in the second half of Serie A games.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Gagliardini; Politano, Martinez, Perisic