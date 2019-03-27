Agent states Napoli full-back never considered Arsenal move

The agent of Napoli full-back Kevin Malcuit has revealed his client never considered a potential move to Arsenal in January.

With Hector Bellerin ruled out for the next nine months after suffering an ACL injury for the Gunners in January, the Frenchman was mentioned as a potential replacement.

However his agent Bruno Satin has revealed his client is happy in Napoli, and as a result he never thought of leaving for Arsenal.

“I knew that after Bellerin was hurt that Arsenal were looking for a full-back,” he told Radio CRC.

“However Kevin has only just joined Napoli and continues to play under [Carlo] Ancelotti, so we never considered a switch.”

Satin also represents RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, and while the agent has never spoken with Napoli about his client, he believes he would fit in nicely alongside Kalidou Koulibaly.

“He is one of my clients,” Satin stated when asked about Konate. “He just renewed his contract with Leipzig.

“He is a serious professional, born in 1999 and someone who wants to learn and play.

“He would be a perfect fit alongside Koulibaly.”