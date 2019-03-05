Allan’s child and wife become the centre of a social media storm

A number of Napoli fans have inexplicably hit out at Thais Valentim – Allan’s wife – after she posted a picture of their child in a Barcelona shirt.

Allan has often been linked with a Stadio San Paolo exit, and it appears that the sight of the player’s son in another club’s shirt was too much for some of the Partenopei’s more touchy fans to take.

View this post on Instagram meu oxigênio, meu primeiro amor ???? A post shared by Thais Valentim (@thaisvmarques) on Mar 5, 2019 at 3:18am PST

“You have to make him wear the Napoli shirt, otherwise you can leave here,” wrote one Instagram user.

Admirably, Valentim didn’t rise to the outburst though, simply replying with “shame”.

To the credit of the majority of those who commented, there was a reaction to the criticisms of the child’s choice of shirt, with plenty leaping to the defence of the family.