Allegri blown away by Kean’s impact again

Following Juventus’ 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday evening, coach Massimiliano Allegri paid tribute to the heroics of match winner Moise Kean.

The Bianconeri appeared to be stuttering towards a stalemate when the man in charge opted to introduce the teenager with just over 20 minutes remaining and he quickly rewarded the coach’s faith by volleying in the only goal of the game.

It comes in the wake of a brace against Udinese and two goals for his country and even Allegri admitted that he was surprised by the instant impact from Kean against Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men.

“I thought that Kean did well and I’m happy for him. I’m astonished at how he entered and performed like he did,” Allegri told reporters in a brief press conference afterwards.

“He always gets opportunities and even against Young Boys, he was involved in favourable situations. There will be times when he doesn’t score but that’s part of the growth for a 19-year-old boy. His enthusiasm is very good.”

Allegri also refused to get drawn into commenting much on the fact that his side were whistled off the park at half-time following a very low key first half showing.

“We had great difficulties in the first half but in the second, we were a little better. Matches can be won in both the first and second half though,” he continued.

“The victory got us back on track after the break and today the boys did well to pick up three points.”