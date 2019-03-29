Allegri confirms Cristiano Ronaldo injury concern

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the first leg of Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final meeting with Ajax through injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

While on international duty with Portugal, he sustained a slight muscle injury which could keep him out of the first leg of the quarter-final clash in Amsterdam.

He will miss the weekend clash with Empoli as well as further Serie A games against Cagliari and Milan and undergo further tests on Monday as the Bianconeri begin to sweat on his fitness.

“On Monday, he’ll have some tests and we’ll see what happens from there but it is clear that he’s at risk for the first game against Ajax,” Allegri told reporters.

“Cristiano knows full well that if he isn’t fit enough then he will be out of the game. I won’t risk the whole season run-in for a single game.”

The Old Lady travel to Amsterdam for the first leg on April 10 before welcoming Real Madrid’s conquerors to Turin a week later.

With Ronaldo out of action, Allegri urged Paulo Dybala to step up and make the most of the opportunity that will present itself for him, although he did want to preach calm when getting hyped up about teenage striker Moise Kean off the back of netting two goals for Italy last week.

I’ve spoken to Paulo and he knows that April is an important month for us and that Juventus need the real Dybala,” he added. “This year, he has always been important for us and has played and sacrificed himself but I’m sure he will be great for the end of the year.

“With Kean, we have to be calm and take things step by step. He scored a goal against Liechtenstein and with all due respect, is now being spoken of as if he were [Lionel] Messi or Ronaldo.

“He’ll have to recover after so much praise and youngsters must be balanced. There is a long road ahead to be a champion and I have to defend him and make it a normal path.”