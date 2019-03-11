Allegri: Juventus counting on Ronaldo to deliver in Champions League

Although he didn’t want to put too much pressure on his star man’s shoulders, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo will rise to the big occasion on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri need goals in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, which they trail 2-0, or they will find themselves dumped out in the first knockout round.

However, the Portuguese ace has just one European goal so far this season, not helped by a red card and suspension, leading to Allegri fielding queries about whether he expects more of him.

“On Tuesday, we need everyone in the team to give something extra, not just one person. We need to call upon something from inside and it will be a game in which emotion counts for a lot,” he said.

“Things could be difficult but we can’t let that stop us and know that we must be ready to go for 95 or even 120 minutes. Ronaldo is a player with so many goals in his boots that he gives us a big advantage though.

“Why do I think he can improve his European scoring record tomorrow? Because it is a big game and in those big games, he gets better. He has played almost five games so far, considering the Valencia game and suspension.”

After a very impressive weekend performance in the comfortable win over Udinese on Friday night, Leonardo Spinazzola could be handed a surprise start, the man in charge hinted.

“He has grown a lot and really improved. He’s doing well and is a possible starter,” confessed Allegri. “It is true that he has never played in the Champions League but maybe in these moments, someone with less experience and nothing to fear could be utilised.”