Allegri: Juventus did well until conceding

After going down 2-0 to Genoa, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was happy with his performance up until the Grifone scored their first.

Genoa earned a draw in Turin earlier in the season, which was also he first time Juventus dropped points in Serie A, and goals from Stefano Sturaro then Goran Pandev gave the home side victory and their first season unbeaten against the Bianconeri since 2011/12.

“In the first half we were poor technically,” Allegri told the press. “In the second, until conceding, we did well. The goal cut our legs off.

“There is no inquisition as Juventus have won 24 from 28 games, drawn three and lost one. I’m happy as we didn’t have anyone sent off, or pick up an injury which is a good sign for the resumption of Serie A.

“Though Genoa have beaten us three times in five years. It isn’t easy to get a result in Genoa, as both they and Sampdoria win 75 percent of their home games.”

“Calcio is wonderful that way [after beating Atletico Madrid then losing to Genoa]. I have to compliment Genoa for playing a great game. When we were at our best they scored.

If we had had to chose a game to lose, the right one would be now as we have a break,” Allegri said ironically.

“We have to stay calm, recover our energy and then try to beat Empoli after the break. I’m a little sorry as I wanted to stay unbeaten.”

Former Juventus player Sturaro got the first goal after coming on as a substitute and Allegri was happy for his former midfielder.

“Despite the defeat, I am happy for Sturaro,” Allegri went on. “Football is good like that. I’m happy for him not just because he is a good footballer, but also a good man.”