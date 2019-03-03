Allegri: Juventus haven’t secured Scudetto yet

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus must win another five or six games to make sure of clinching an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

The Old Lady defeated nearest challengers Napoli 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday to move 16 points clear at the top of the table with 12 rounds remaining and continue their unbeaten season.

“Until we’ve mathematically secured it, we must win all our matches,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“I believe we want another five or six victories to win the Scudetto. We had two head to head clashes go in our favour, now we must think about beating Udinese and preparing to our best for the match with Atletico Madrid.”

Juventus went in front with two first half goals after Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was sent off in, but were under pressure throughout the second half after Miralem Pjanic picked up a second yellow card and Jose Callejon pulled one back for the hosts.

Lorenzo Insigne had a golden chance to secure a draw for the Partenopei late on from the penalty spot, but his shot came back off the post.

“Napoli played a great game, it could’ve been a draw given that they missed a penalty,” Allegri said.

“In the second half when we were both down to 10 men, we had some trouble with our game, they took courage from that. We didn’t take a lot of risks, seeing that our goalkeeper didn’t make many saves, but after it turned 2-1 there was a penalty and after the penalty the game was over.

“As for the Europa League, I think that Napoli have all the qualities needed to go all the way and win it.”