Allegri: Juventus weren’t perfect, but did well

After completing a remarkable comeback against Atletico Madrid, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted that while his side did everything as they had to, they weren’t perfect.

Over 40,000 fans packed inside the Allianz Stadium as Ronaldo twice headed past Jan Oblak, before stepping up in the 86th minute to smash home a penalty and break Atleti hearts.

“We weren’t perfect, but we did well to stay focussed,” Allegri told the press. “The risk was to play a hysterical match, the comeback was there to be had, and we had 95 minutes to do it.

“They [Atletico] were also good, and we have to congratulate them. It would be strange for Cristiano to leave the Champions League with just one goal.

“He was good and the rest of the players we’re also good. It was a great game, in a wonderful setting which pushed the team forward. We gave all the fans a wonderful evening of football.

“The Champions League is a difficult competition and ties are played over two legs. So comebacks can happen if two teams are balanced.”

After an incredible evening of football, Allegri refused to admit Juventus are now favourites for the competition.

“No, we aren’t favourites, we are one of the favourites to win the Champions League,” he went on. “Juventus have to always play in the Champions League.

“If you don’t get into he quarter-finals, you can’t dream of winning the trophy. You don’t need to study at Haverd to know that. If you get into the next round you have hope. Otherwise you can watch the Europa League.”

Allegri also found time to heap praise on Emre Can, as well as addressing the criticism he has received from the fans.

“I needed someone in defence who could bring the ball into midfield,” Allegri said. “And he was very good, he defended well and had his best game since joining Juventus. He proved his worth.

“Those who criticise are not my problem but yours [journalists]. What do I have to do? I have won four Scudetti, Got to two Champions League finals, won four Coppa Italia trophies.

“Criticism is good as it teaches you things. And I get to have fun.”