Allegri livid at suggestions Juventus’ season would be classed as a failure if they exit the Champions League

After beating Udinese 4-1 on Friday evening, Juventus coach Massimilano Allegri was livid with questions that the season would be classed as a failure if his side don’t win the Champions League.

Juventus trail Atletico Madrid 2-0 from the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, with the Spanish side visiting Turin for the return on Tuesday.

“When I arrived [at Juventus] the Champions League has always been an objective,” an angry Allegri told the press. “Before I came, we went out in the group stage.

“If you say not winning is a failure, I don’t agree. On Tuesday we play Atletico. If we go through, good. Otherwise we will try again next year.

“Since I arrived we always made the knockout stage. I don’t write things, I’m definitely not a journalist. In fact, I struggle as a coach. I always read that without winning the Champions League, it’s a failure [for Juventus].

“For a month you [journalists] wrote this, and it makes me laugh. I was beaten up by the president, that I was going to resign before the Napoli match.

“We are doing everything possible to get into the next stage [of the Champions League]. If we do it, great, if not then we will try again.

“You’ll write that it is a failure. You write that! I said, the Champions League is Juventus’ goal, but it’s hard as I forget things.

“I remember when I arrived and people were white [anxious] like this ball [pointing to a ball]. And there were some who were afraid to play against Malmo.

“Write what you like.”