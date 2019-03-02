Allegri: People have unrealistic expectations of Juventus

Even ahead of arguably Juventus’ biggest Serie A game of the season against Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri couldn’t avoid questions about the Champions League.

The Old Lady are in a precarious position after a 2-0 first leg defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Allegri admits to being surprised by the overwhelming negativity after the result.

“I was disappointed by the reaction,” he said at his pre-Napoli press conference.

“Because people had created some expectations Juventus had to go to Madrid and beat Atletico 3-0. It’s not an intelligent assumption, it’s not one made by people with their feet on the ground.

“These are expectations based on something that is entirely outside of reality. In Serie A, you can lose one game and make up for it over the next 12 rounds, but in the Champions League you can lose once and that’s it, you’re out.

“I understand constructive criticism, but not when expectations are beyond reality. It is not normal to win, it is always extraordinary and must always be treated as such. If you don’t, then that’s not my problem.”

Allegri did turn attention back to domestic concerns, though, being keen to speak about the challenge that awaits in Campania.

“We should focus on Napoli,” he stated. “It will be a stadium packed with people eager to beat us.

“We must play with intelligence, sharpness, intensity, clear heads and knowing it’s never over at the San Paolo.

“Tomorrow is very important, as a victory would improve our chances of winning the Scudetto. It’s a big game for Napoli, as they have within them this incredibly strong desire to beat us and prove they are on our level

“We’re playing two-thirds of the Scudetto tomorrow night. The strongest and most reliable team always wins at the end of the season.”