Ancelotti: Arsenal clash will keep Napoli motivated in Serie A

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident that the upcoming Europa League Quarter-Final time against Arsenal will ensure his team remain motivated, after they beat Udinese 4-2 in Serie A.

Having gone two goals clear early on through Amin Younes and Jose Callejon, the Azzurri were quickly pegged back by strikes from Kevin Lasagna and Seko Fofana.

However, second half efforts by Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens saw Napoli strengthen their grip on second, with Ancelotti pointing towards European commitments as a reason to stay focused domestically.

“The aim is to keep fighting until the end of the season and make second place ours,” the former AC Milan and Chelsea coach declared in his post-match press conference at the Stadio San Paolo.

“It is stimulating, but the matches against Arsenal in the Europa League will also motivate us as the players will want to perform well in Serie A to be involved in those matches.”

Ancelotti also gave an update on goalkeeper David Ospina, who received an early blow to the head and was taken to hospital after collapsing on the stroke of halftime.

“The medical staff have assessed him and he was lucid. He began to feel worse as the match progressed, but we will assess him.”