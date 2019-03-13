Ancelotti: Insigne’s outburst was understandable

After frustration with his treatment got the better of Lorenzo Insigne recently, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted that it was natural for the player to feel that way.

Following the Partenopei’s draw at Sassuolo, Insigne hit out at public criticism of his performances, claiming that he felt targeted and unfairly maligned in comparison with others.

Speaking ahead of Napoli’s clash with RB Salzburg on Thursday night, Ancelotti gave his thoughts on his forward’s frustrations, something he believes isn’t helped by the fact that he is a local lad with greater expectations on his shoulders.

“I think that the words from Insigne were an understandable reaction,” Ancelotti told the assembled media. “He has taken on a lot of responsibilities at this club.

“He was born in Naples and is becoming an increasingly important player for the team. I think that fact means that things weigh a little heavier on him as there is always a different level of attention on him.

“But that is just the way that things are.”

Given the spate of European comebacks of late, the Napoli boss also warned his side against any complacency as they bring a 3-0 lead to Austria.

“In the last 10 minutes of the first leg, we conceded a few too many chances and I didn’t like that so we will have to be careful in Thursday’s game,” he added.

“Of course, 3-0 is a good result but we can’t think about that and focus only on playing to the best of our ability. We aren’t here to do the maths on the probability of a comeback. We’re here to do our best and reach the next round.”