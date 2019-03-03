Ancelotti: Napoli deserved better, and the ref should’ve consulted VAR on Meret red card

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted having regrets over his team’s controversial 2-1 defeat to Juventus as he criticised referee Gianluca Rocchi’s failure to consult VAR.

The Partenopei were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half with the score at 0-0 when Alex Meret rushed out of his box to intercept a poor back pass, but Cristiano Ronaldo got there first and took a touch before falling over the goalkeeper.

Rocchi flashed a straight red card but replays suggest contact was minimal, and Ancelotti insists a pitch side review should’ve taken place.

“The result was undeserved,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“The team did their best, they were in control from the start, recovering well and pushing on the counter-attack, even when it was 10 vs 11.

“I’m proud of the effort but there is regret about the result, which was conditioned by a controversial red card.

“To eliminate doubt it would’ve been best to consult the video given that it is there, but instead he was in a rush.

“Meret didn’t touch him, so you need to consider if Ronaldo had control of the ball, the trajectory of the ball and if he could’ve got to it afterwards. All of this needed to be cleared up on the video. Instead he didn’t use it.”