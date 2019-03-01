Ancelotti: Napoli remind me of my AC Milan

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has likened the current Azzurri side to his AC Milan outfit that won so many trophies in the 2000s.

The Italian was at the helm of the Rossoneri from 2001 to 2009, and he managed to win one Scudetto and two Champions League titles during his spell in Lombardy.

Ancelotti believes Napoli have what it takes to win trophies like those Rossoneri sides given the family atmosphere at the club.

“Napoli remind me of my Milan,” he told La Stampa. “Our group of players aren’t as well-formed compared to the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Chelsea for example.

“This could play a bigger role, and in that regard it reminds me of my time at Milan.

“[Aurelio] De Laurentiis is also similar to [Silvio] Berlusconi, as he runs the club like a big family. I feel like I’m part of the family.”

Napoli take on rivals Juventus on Sunday, and Ancelotti is looking forward to taking on Cristiano Ronaldo – who he coached at Real Madrid.

“He will be motivated,” he added. “He is always focused on what he has to do. He’s always the same player.

“You don’t have to say much to him, he is one of those players you listen to.”