Ancelotti: Napoli want to prove ourselves against a strong opponent

Napoli are ready to take on Juventus in Serie A this Sunday and Carlo Ancelotti expects his side to prove themselves against the champions.

The Old Lady came out on top in the season’s previous meeting between the two at the Allianz Stadium, despite Dries Mertens giving the Partenopei an early lead in September.

“It is an important match for the campaign,” Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s nothing more than that, but we have the desire and ambition to play at our best and prove we can compete against a very strong opponent.”

Ancelotti also believes that his players have come a long way since that meeting earlier in the season.

“When we met earlier this season, Napoli were still trying to find our style,” he explained.

“Now we are surer of ourselves, in better shape – both physically and mentally – so there’s no better time for us to face Juventus.”

The Stadio San Paolo crowd rarely disappoint on the big occasions and Juventus will find an intimidating atmosphere awaiting them.

“The San Paolo crowd will certainly help us and there’s a special atmosphere for the players,” Ancelotti said.

“We are facing the top of the class and want to make a good impression, but above all, we are in a position to win.

“A victory would keep us in the running for the Scudetto, other results would push our thoughts elsewhere.

“It’d also be important for our self-confidence to get the win.”