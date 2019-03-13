Ancelotti: Ronaldo never fails in the big games

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of much attention this Wednesday after single-handedly turning Juventus’ 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid into a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

The Old Lady trailed from the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Portuguese delivered the goods in Turin to send the La Liga side crashing out and former coach Carlo Ancelotti is one of those heaping praise on the No.7.

“Everyone expects his performance to go down, but it doesn’t,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

“It never goes down.”

Ancelotti worked closely with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, so he has first-hand evidence of the Portuguese’s consistency in top-level matches.

“Ronaldo, in these games, just never fails,” the Napoli coach said.

“It is the one thing that makes the biggest difference in a match and is the difference between a great player and a great champion.”

In his 36 appearances at Juve, the forward has 24 goals and 12 assists, but is level in second place for Serie A’s capocannoniere crown with 19 goals, trailing Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella.