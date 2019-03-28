Antenucci: Chelsea’s players should be patient with Sarri

Following two seasons at Leeds United, Mirco Antenucci has returned to Italian football after a successful spell in England, where having to learn a new language made things harder, as could be the case for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Antenucci had a productive time at Leeds, but believes having to learn English was a barrier, and also thinks people should be patient with fellow Italian Sarri in his time at Stamford Bridge.

“With regards to the language, it was difficult initially, especially in the changing room, as there were many Italians,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football.

“I then had my two daughters in the two years I spent there, so I didn’t get out much. I think the best way to learn a language is to be in contact with people, and live the city.

“My English is already a lot worse now. Of course, I can say ‘man on’ and all the things that are needed in football. The players certainly need to be more patient [with Sarri], they have to understand that a coach who has come from another country needs some time.

“It’s normal that a coach needs to be understood, as the players have to follow his idea of how to play, and what to do on the pitch. So language can be a decisive factor for someone who needs to communicate.”

