Antenucci: I still support Leeds United and England should be example for Serie A

Now the captain of SPAL, Mirco Antenucci spent two seasons in the Championship with Leeds United, and hasn’t forgotten his time in England, which he believes should serve as an example to the Italian game.

Despite netting 19 goals in the time at Leeds, also being the club’s top scorer in 2014/15, Antenucci returned to Italy to play at SPAL, where he is enjoying a successful spell in aiming to keep the club in Serie A.

“I had a great time in England. I didn’t stay because I wasn’t offered a new contract,” he told Forza Italian Football.

“I had some offers from another two clubs in England, but decided I wanted to come back to Italy. But I must say that with them, the fans, the people of Leeds, I left on great terms. I hold them in great esteem, and I’m sure they do the same with me.

“I got to play for, and get to know, a very prestigious club, and I am happy and proud to have done so. I am proud to have been part of that club. I support SPAL but also Leeds. They’re having a great season and I hope their dreams can come true.

“The main difference [between Italian and English football] is that [in England] every team always has a full house, in great stadia and all clubs have very well organised and modern training grounds. Not many clubs in Italy have the same.

“The football culture is different. They learned from the mistakes of the past when they had violent supporters and changed some things and now football culture in England is superior to that in Italy. Italy should follow England as an example. In terms of everyday life, it’s pretty much the same thing.”

Although he has enjoyed a foreign adventure in his career, the veteran acknowledged that it is likely to be the only one of his career.

“I don’t know [if I would go abroad again], when you have two small daughters, your first thought is them,” he revealed. “Let’s see. I still have another year on my contract here at SPAL, and I love it. Let’s not talk about the future just yet.”

