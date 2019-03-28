Antenucci: SPAL’s achievements were unthinkable

SPAL are in a fight to avoid relegation but however this season goes, in the past two years they have achieved something historical, captain Mirco Antenucci has insisted.

Antenucci established himself as a prolific Serie A finisher, as SPAL achieved the first promotion to Serie A in 49 years and then managed to stay up, and the captain, at 34, has no intention of leaving the club.

“It makes me proud to think of what we’ve achieved here at SPAL in two years. Something like this was unthinkable,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football.

“During our first year in Serie B we managed something extraordinary. After many, many years the club got back into Serie B, then to Serie A and then we avoided relegation. It was difficult, but we earned it. We had two great seasons, and hope to continue with a third.

“When you become older you think a bit more, you reflect on things more, you get to know your body better. All of those are a number of things that can help you. It happened to me, and experience has played a crucial role. But the main thing that matters is hunger and motivation.

“[Being captain] means I need to show I’m responsible, it makes me proud. But I always try and be myself, helping the teammates, giving advice, being an intermediary between the directors and the players, when needed. On top of everything, I try to be myself and to be always 100 percent professional.”

Although he is aware of the difficulty of the task ahead of his side in the run-in, belief is high in Ferrara that they will defy the odds once more and beat the drop.

“Our aim has always been to remain in Serie A. Last year we managed to obtain it on the last day of the season and I think it’s normal to be willing to improve a little every year,” he continued.

“The objective is still the same but of course if we can manage it, with a little less of a struggle that would be better. This league is difficult, very difficult, and we just have to stay up, one way or another.

“Our fans are always decisive for us. [Stadio Paolo Mazza] has been improved in recent years and it’s now an English style stadium. Our supporters add value, both home and away. They follow us everywhere, and they make us proud.

“I’m just thinking about reaching safety as quickly as possible. SPAL is a second home to me, and as I always say, I love it here.”

Read Forza Italian Football’s full interview with Mirco Antenucci HERE