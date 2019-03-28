Are Italy set for a shift in momentum in attack?

Since Roberto Mancini took the helm following Giampiero Ventura’s failure to qualify for the World Cup last summer, the side seem to be going through a good transitional period.

There’s an abundance of options available to the Azzurri boss seen for the first time since the Marcello Lippi regime. Time will tell whether the players can fulfil their potential but we look at the best Italian strikers right now.

The performances of these men this year surely merits a place in the plans of Mancini going forward across Italy’s European Championship qualification campaign and their Nations League games.

Mario Balotelli

Mancini’s love/hate child has been outstanding since his January move to Rudi Garcia’s Marseille, becoming the first man to net in his first four home games for L’OM.

Since leaving Liverpool for France in 2016, the enigmatic Balotelli has done most of his talking on the pitch by bagging an impressive 38 goals in 68 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice and Marseille.

Time will tell if he can finally show his true potential in blue that we saw glimpses of at Euro 2012.

Ciro Immobile

Low socks, a good haircut and a leader on the field for Lazio, he has all that is required, although this season he hasn’t been firing on all cylinders.

It would be tough to demand a repeat of his 41 goals in all competitions last year given that he’s also spent a lot of this season suffering from niggling injuries.

He has been making the squad and should be the No. 9 who starts every game, his career is only missing him a lift off on the international stage.

Andrea Belotti

Time will tell if Toro’s skipper will ever match his 2016/17 exploits but at just 25 and given his club side’s current ascent up the Serie A table, now might be a good time to give him a real go.

After three goals in his last two games, the number 9 is now into double figures for a fourth consecutive season in Serie A and those who expected his fellow countryman Simone Zaza to steal his limelight at the have gone quiet. This man has all the tools, so let him catch fire.

Fabio Quagliarella

The player of the season in Serie A so far has had the best goal scoring season of his life at 36, scored in an amazing 12 consecutive games and finds himself back in Mancini’s plans.

The maverick has done his best to lead Samp to European football despite the side losing the likes of Lucas Torreira and Milan Skriniar over the past couple of years.

To see him back in his national colours is wonderful but for how much longer he will be there remains to be seen. Let’s just sit back and enjoy Quagliarella’s Indian summer.

Francesco Caputo

The Empoli goal machine is playing in Serie A for the first time since 2010/11 when he played alongside Leo Bonucci at Bari and he’s not doing a bad job at all.

Despite their best attempts, Gli Azzurri are locked in a tense relegation battle which is being made a little easier by Caputo’s 12 league strikes. To put up such numbers in a struggling side in your first full season as a regular in Serie A surely deserves some sort of recognition?

Moise Kean

Capped already by Mancini, Juve hitman Kean displayed in his talents with a brace in the Bianconeri’s 4-1 thumping of Udinese and recent qualifiers for his country.

Despite his tender years and lack of game time, Kean is a tremendous talent but he needs minutes.

Leonardo Pavoletti

A regular scorer for Sassuolo and Genoa meant that Napoli came calling but he managed just six appearances at the Stadio San Paolo. Fast forward to the present moment and the unfashionable Pavoletti has 21 league goals in 54 outings for a mediocre Cagliari side.

As fine an aerial specialist as any in Serie A, he could offer an alternative option for the man in charge.

Kevin Lasagna

The Udinese man has had a fairytale journey to the national side thus far. After working his way up through spells with Este and Cerea, Lasagna finally made it to Serie A with Carpi where, despite their relegation, he has stayed in the top flight.

Lasagna made his Azzurri debut as a sub against Poland and certainly played his part by setting up Cristiano Biraghi’s winner. However, with him playing at lowly Udinese, only scoring five league goals so far this season and looking at the aforementioned names, he may struggle to grab a share of the limelight.

Two goals in his last two league games against none other than Juventus and Napoli might be a start though.

Roberto Inglese

Deciding to move to Parma looks to be the making of Inglese. After impressing at Chievo last year, the striker has again shown his parent club Napoli that he’s worth considering for the future and has surely left Mancini wanting to see more.

Eight goals in 18 appearances for the Crociati on their return to Serie A has raised a few eyebrows especially when coupled together with the 12 he netted last year when at Chievo.

Tall, strong and very mobile, Inglese very much fits the demand for the modern striker. If he can hit double figures again this year he may not go under the radar for much longer.