Astori’s partner opens up on harrowing year

With a year now having passed since the tragic passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, his partner Francesca Fioretti how difficult it has been to deal with life in the wake of his death.

The Italy international died in his hotel room prior to an Udinese-Fiorentina game on March 4, 2018, shocking the world of sport.

His partner and mother of his daughter Vittoria has discussed the reality of living without the former Roma man in an emotional interview with Vanity Fair.

“For me, every day is March 4. It is March 4 when I eat, March 4 when I go to sleep, it is March 4 when I buy a train ticket and organise a trip and think that Davide will be next to me,” she admitted.

“A tragedy befell me, so great as to change my perspective on life forever. It has been a harrowing, difficult and demanding year. I didn’t think I was that strong but I had to bring out an energy and courage that I didn’t know I had.

“Before Davide left, I was just Fra, a girl of my age who was more carefree than mature. Then fate robbed me. With that robbery, everything was stolen and I became Francesca.

“Then I was a woman who faces challenges she didn’t think she could overcome. For me, it is impossible to talk about Davide in the past tense.”