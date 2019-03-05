Bakayoko: I didn’t like what AC Milan coach had to say about me

Although it is now water under the bridge for Tiemoue Bakayoko, the midfielder recalled with a sense of bitterness the harsh criticism he received from AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso after his debut.

Following a disappointing display against Napoli in a 3-2 loss, the man in charge had some home truths for the Chelsea loanee, notably on how to correctly use both his body and the ball.

Bakayoko recalled that criticism and his feelings on it but has buried the hatchet with the outspoken coach now and believes it is just part of what makes him so successful.

“I didn’t appreciate the statements after my debut and both myself and the people around me took them very badly. They were illogical. He questioned my play and what I had learned in training,” Bakayoko told France Football.

“According to him, I should have learned how to orientate and change the position of my body. But he is like that. He says what needs to be said and wants things to be said to the face. He isn’t one to bear a grudge.

“Frankly, I think that all players would like to have a coach like him. He is a father figure, with whom you can talk about anything and everything. He’s very close to his players and protects them and there aren’t many who do that.”

Milan fans hoping to see him remain at the club beyond the summer, with his loan to the right to make the move permanent being activated only in the event that the Rossoneri secure Champions League football, will likely be kept on edge though as to the ex-Monaco man’s future.

“I’m playing well and I’m very grateful to Milan. I’m very happy here, even though I was harshly criticised at the beginning. That is normal though because everyone expected more so that’s no surprise,” he added.

“I can’t think too much about the future though because I’m doing everything I can to ensure that Milan qualify for the Champions League. It has been five years since we have heard that music here.

“When it sounds again at the San Siro, I want to be here. We’ll see how the season ends because I also still have a contract with Chelsea and they are a very important club for me.”