Barcelona defender on AC Milan radar

AC Milan have identified left-back Marc Cucurella as ideal cover for Ricardo Rodriguez and have sent scouts to observe the Barcelona youth graduate on loan at Eibar.

The 20-year-old swapped Espanyol for Barcelona colours in 2012 before setting out with Eibar in August of last year, establishing himself as a first team regular.

With the heart problems that have sidelined Ivan Strinic for much of the season the Rossoneri are keen to find cover at left-back, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Cucurella could be the solution.

Eibar have reportedly negotiated a right to purchase Cucurella for €2 million at the end of the season, with the Catalan giants retaining a €4m buyback clause.

Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested in the Spaniard who won the affections of Barcelona fans with a heroic performance against rivals Real Madrid in the league.

A left-back by trade, his impact going forward has meant Cucurella has spent much of the season playing in a more advanced position further up the pitch.