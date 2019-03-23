Barella: I dedicate my goal to Cagliari

Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella dedicated his first Azzurri goal to Cagliari, though the youngster was keen to play down talk of a move away.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring against Finland on Saturday, while Moise Kean rounded out proceedings to ensure the Azzurri started their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a win.

Barella credited the likes of Jorginho and Marco Verratti for making things easier for him, which allowed him to find the space needed to score.

“I’m very happy,” he told Rai Sport. “I dedicate this goal to Cagliari.

“[Mancini] asks me to play a bit further up the pitch as Jorginho and [Marco] Verratti are fantastic players.

“I’m able to play with a clear mind and a goal came because of it which is great.

“With the right mindset, we will continue to make progress.”

Barella has been linked with moves to the likes of Chelsea, Inter and AC Milan, but the youngster insists his focus is on Cagliari.

“I don’t know [about a transfer],” he added. “Cagliari will decide.

“It doesn’t interest me at this point, my only focus is on helping Cagliari.