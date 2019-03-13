Bernardeschi: We’ve written an important page in Juventus history

Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi lauded the Bianconeri’s belief, as he stated they made history in eliminating Atletico Madrid from the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat-trick on Wednesday night to help the Old Lady overturn their 2-0 first leg defeat in a famous victory that sees them through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Bernardeschi was one of the key figures in the comeback, as he won the deciding penalty that saw Juventus through, and the Italian was quick to highlight the historical importance of the feat.

“I’m very happy because of this, but also for the team because we played an extraordinary game in every regard,” he told Juventus TV when asked about his run that won Juventus their penalty.

“We always had belief and knew our strength. Our tension over the match increased over the past few days, along with our adrenaline and determination in order to pull off this feat. In the end we achieved it.

“The penalty was clear, and in the end we got the 3-0. It was a perfect match.

“It really was perfect, something to behold. We’ve written an important page in Juventus history.

Bernardeschi provided the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, and the Italian admits he’s always dreamed of performances like that on Europe’s biggest stage.

“He [Ronaldo] was fantastic to get to that ball,” he added. “He was given a great pass and he finished it.

“When you are a child you dream of nights like this. When they happen you have to do it all yourself, you have to show all the work you have put into it. That makes the difference.”