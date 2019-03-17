Biglia accepts responsibility for Kessie feud: I made the first mistake

Lucas Biglia has taken the blame for his touchline argument with teammate Franck Kessie during AC Milan’s Derby della Madonnina defeat against Inter.

The pair were seen in a heated discussion after Kessie was withdrawn for Andrea Conti and the Ivorian had to be restrained by four teammates, while Diego Laxalt and Mattia Caldara spoke to calm down the Argentine.

“I made the first mistake,” Biglia said to Milan TV.

“I should have understood the situation and his emotion after the change.

“I wanted him to understand that it wasn’t right towards the player who went on, but I should have said it to him in the dressing room.”

Biglia continued to explain that the pair typically have a good relationship and that there are no problems.

“There’s nothing between us,” he said.

“In fact, we have a great relationship.

“We wanted to win and these things can happen when there’s tension.

“I take full responsibility and I’m sorry to the club, the fans, my teammates and the coach.”