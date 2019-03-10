Bologna v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Sinisa Mihajlovic will be hoping his Bologna side can make home advantage count as they welcome Cagliari in Sunday’s lunch match as they desperately need to take maximum points as they continue to fight against relegation.

Bologna haven’t won in Serie A against Cagliari since 2016 though – losing three and drawing one since. But the hosts are unbeaten at home in their last six games against the Sardinians (W4 D2).

If Cagliari are to leave with the points then Leonardo Pavoletti will likely play a part. The forward is only the fifth player in the history of Cagliari to score 10+ goals in two consecutive Serie A seasons (after Luigi Riva, David Suazo, Robert Acquafresca and Alessandro Matri).

Bologna: Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks; Dzemaili, Pulgar, Soriano; Sansone, Santander, Palacio.

Cagliari: Cragno; Srna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Pellegrini; Ionita, Bradaric, Padoin; Barella; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro.