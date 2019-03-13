Bonucci: Juventus showed balls to beat Atletico

After Juventus’ remarkable comeback against Atletico Madrid, Bianconeri defender Leonardo Bonucci praised the team’s ‘balls’ which allowed them to get the result which was needed.

Over 40,000 fans packed inside the Allianz Stadium as Ronaldo twice headed past Jan Oblak, before stepping up in the 86th minute to smash home a penalty and break Atleti hearts.

“When we go out on the pitch showing some balls,” Bonucci said in the mixed zone. “We can score three goals even against a team like Atletico.

“We know we are strong, but we have to keep out feet on the ground and take the positives from this evening to help us move towards new goals.

“This is a business for men, before great players. Tonight we saw the men that make up Juventus. From the players on the pitch, to the technical staff, to the fans in the stands and at home.”