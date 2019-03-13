Buffon lauds Allegri after stunning Juventus comeback

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon singled out Massimiliano Allegri for praise after the Bianconeri’s stunning comeback against Atletico Madrid.

The Old Lady entered Wednesday’s second leg down 2-0, but a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick ensured their Champions League adventure will continue through to the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately for Buffon, he was on the wrong end of a similar comeback last week, as PSG let a two-goal advantage slip away against Manchester United to knock the Italian and his side out of the competition.

Despite the disappointment, Buffon was buoyed the performance of his former side as he praised them – Allegri in particular – for their incredible feat against Atletico Madrid.

“Compliments to all of you!,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “A feat like this is extraordinary and moving.

“Enjoy it throughly! PS Great job coach Allegri!”.

Juventus will now look to carry their great performance into Sunday when they take on Genoa in Serie A play.