Cafu: The world still talks about my Derby della Capitale flicks over Nedved

Ahead of the Derby della Capitale, former Roma defender Cafu has admitted that he his constantly reminded of a stunning moment of skill in the fixture, at the expense of Lazio’s Pavel Nedved.

The Brazilian World Cup winner produced a wonderful triple ‘sombrero’ in a December 2000 clash, flicking the ball over Nedved’s head before turning the Czech star to control the ball again three times.

With Roma set to take on their city rivals at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday evening, Cafu insisted that the move was borne out of instinct, as Roma won 1-0 en route to the Scudetto.

“I am reminded of that ‘sombrero’ against Nedved wherever I go in the world,” Cafu told ESPN Brasil. “It was not premeditated, everything happened quickly and naturally, it was a move against Lazio’s best player at the time.

“Nedved and I have met each other many times since then and have built a good friendship. I’m a professional and would never dream of humiliating an opponent.”

Having represented Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and AC Milan in his career, the right-back had featured in a number of derby fixtures across the world, but reserved special praise for the Derby della Capitale.

“I’ve played in many derbies, but Roma and Lazio enjoy a unique rivalry. It is one of the most special matches in the world,” Cafu concluded.