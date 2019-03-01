Cagliari convince in victory over over Inter

Inter slipped up on the road for the second successive game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Cagliari in Sardinia and provide the chasing pack with hope in the Champions League chase.

They are now just three points ahead of fifth placed Roma after falling to defeat against the Isolani as former Milan forward Leonardo Pavloetti bagged the winner against Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Cagliari were the better side for the majority of proceedings and perhaps should have been further in front at the interval than their one-goal lead, with Artur Ionita having the first chance of the game when he steered a header wide after 10 minutes.

A heartfelt stoppage in the game took place on 13 minutes took place to pay tribute to Davide Astori almost a year after his passing and just seconds after it, Cagliari also provided him with the perfect tribute but Pavoletti had his volley saved well by Samir Handanovic.

However, Rolando Maran’s men wouldn’t be denied for long and hit the front through centre-back Luca Ceppitelli whose emphatic header left the Inter captain with no chance on the half hour mark.

Joao Pedro brought an exceptional save out of Handanovic after the restart and then against the run of play, Inter levelled on 38 minutes when Icardi’s understudy Martinez stepped up again with a goal that the former captain would have been proud of as he nudged a header through the legs of Alessio Cragno from a Radja Nainggolan cross.

Moments after that, another chance went begging for the hosts with a volley that zipped wide of the mark, much to the frustration of a home support who must have been wondering how their side had surrendered their lead.

However, they didn’t have to wonder for long as just minutes later, they were deservedly back in front when Leonardo Pavoletti met a Darjo Srna cross with a sumptuous low first time volley which flew in at the near post to restore the advantage.

There were decent chances at both ends in the opening exchanges of the second half, although none that truly troubled either goalkeeper, as the game began to get worn down in the central areas.

The best opening of the game fell to the visitors with 13 minutes remaining and it came via another header which he sailed wide of the mark but just when it seemed that would be the best chance, a better one arrived five minutes later.

Borja Valero came off the bench to carve out a glorious opportunity for an equaliser but the Spaniard blazed over the target when he had only the goalkeeper to beat as Inter’s run of four successive wins in Sardinia ended.

Cagliari did have a chance to give the scoreline the gloss it likely deserved with an injury time penalty but Nicolo Barella blazed his spot kick over the top.