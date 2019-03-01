Cagliari v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter make the trip to Cagliari on Friday night in Serie A action as the weekend action begins in a game that again sees the side without former captain Mauro Icardi.

Lautaro Martinez leads the line once more the Beneamata in the continued absence of his compatriot in attack as the ugly situation surrounding him continues.

Inter are aiming to make it five win in succession in Sardinia, having won on each of their last four visits to the Isolani.

Cagliari: Cragno, Srna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Pellegrini, Farago, Cigarini, Ionita, Barella, Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.

Inter: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah, Vecino, Brozovic, Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic, Lautaro.