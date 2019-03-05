Cairo: Mazzarri is a great coach and Torino will do big things

There is little denying that Torino have been one of this Serie A season’s surprise packages, with the Granata in contention for the European places.

Coach Walter Mazzarri has the side well-organised defensively and with plenty of talent in attack, Toro have caused many teams problems this term.

Urbano Cairo, the club’s president, has praised his coach and the work the 57-year-old has done at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s hard to say where we will go,” Cairo told reporters.

“But if we continue to be compact like this and with this desire to win that we have shown in the last few matches then we will do good things.

“Mazzarri is a great coach who has done fantastic things throughout his career.

“This year he laid the foundations with a well-worked preseason and good work in the transfer market to construct a very good team.”

Star striker Andrea Belotti has struggled in front of goal at times this season, though he was on target with a stunning strike in Toro’s win against Chievo last time out.

“I never had any concerns about his scoring,” Cairo said.

“Belotti was playing very well and was in remarkable physical shape.

“I knew he would return to scoring again.”