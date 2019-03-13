Cambiasso: There is no comparison between Juventus and my Treble-winning Inter side

Esteban Cambiasso insisted that there are few parallels between the current Juventus team and the all-conquering Inter side of 2010, in which he played a key role in midfield.

Juventus overturned a two-goal first leg deficit to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and book their place in the Quarter-Finals, as they close in on an eighth consecutive Scudetto on the domestic front.

However, after helping Inter to a treble of the Serie A title, Coppa Italia, and Champions League under Jose Mourinho at the turn of the decade, former Argentina international Cambiasso played down comparisons between the two dominant teams.

“Ours was a group without a star player, unlike [Juventus’] Cristiano Ronaldo or [Barcelona’s Lionel] Messi” the 38-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“These two are unique players who can make the difference alone. We had Samuel Eto’o, who arrived after winning the treble with Barcelona.

“We did not have any comeback moments in 2010, unlike Juventus against Atletico Madrid, but beating Chelsea in the knockout round of the Champions League gave us belief. There is no parallel between us and Juve.”

Cambiasso won five Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times in addition to the Champions League with Inter from 2004 to 2014, before moving on to Premier League outfit Leicester City.