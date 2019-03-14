Capello: Juventus have the self-belief to win Champions League

Fabio Capello has tipped former club Juventus to win the Champions League after the Bianconeri came from behind to knock Atletico Madrid out in the Round of 16 in stunning fashion on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, a Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick capped a dominant performance and saw the Italian champions secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The manner of the win prompted Capello to declare Juventus’ self-belief as a key weapon in their hunt for a first Champions League triumph since 1996.

“A victory like the one of Tuesday above all gives a team the conviction that they can beat anyone, especially at home in front of their own fans,” the former Roma, AC Milan and England tactician told Sky Sport Italia.

“[Juventus coach Massimiliano] Allegri deserves special credit for having the tactical awareness to pull off such a victory.”

The Bianconeri progress to the Quarter-Finals and will learn of their next opponent in Friday’s draw, to be held at midday CET.