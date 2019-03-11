Chiellini: Comeback isn’t impossible for Juventus

Although Giorgio Chiellini is aware of the difficulty for Juventus in overturning a Champions League deficit against Atletico Madrid, he believes that it is certainly not outside the realms of possibility.

Last week in the Champions League, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were among the big clubs to let first leg deficits slip and crash out of the competition, something which gives hope to the Old Lady.

Chiellini did acknowledge how tough it will be for the Italian champions to pull back a 2-0 deficit but did take heart from last week’s results in the same competition.

“We aren’t thinking about failure and want to do well. We are in the last 16 but want to get through to the quarter-final, semi-final and final. There is great enthusiasm to deliver a magical evening,” he told reporters.

“There is a great desire to continue this adventure. It won’t be easy against a very good team, we are not foolish. But it isn’t impossible and that gives us hope.

“In football today, one episode can completely change the course of a game, especially on an emotional level. Certainties collapse and others win by riding the wave to the result. The first leg isn’t the best for us but it isn’t disastrous.”

Regardless of Tuesday night’s result, the game will be a special occasion in any case for the veteran defender as it will represent his 500th appearance in the famous black and white.

“All of my previous games for this club have been special. I hope that I can remember tomorrow as it deserves to be remembered and it can be worthy of being my 500th game,” he continued.

“The most special for me was maybe the 0-0 in Barcelona. I don’t think many go to the Camp Nou and don’t concede a goal.”