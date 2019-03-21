Chiesa drops out of Italy squad with Florenzi likely to follow

Italy will be without Federico Chiesa for their opening match of their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland on Saturday after the forward withdrew through injury.

The Fiorentina star has been in sparkling form in recent weeks but will not be afforded the opportunity to transfer this to the international stage after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed he was returning to his club for treatment.

Chiesa sat out La Viola’s Serie A clash against Lazio with a muscular strain on 10 March and, despite returning to score in the following fixture against Cagliari last Friday, has suffered a relapse and will head back to Florence.

Meanwhile, Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini’s injury problems have mounted after full-back Alessandro Florenzi pulled up in training on Thursday with a calf strain.

The Roma star remained with the squad but will continue to be assessed and could find himself being sent back to the Stadio Olimpico for further treatment.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus youngster Moise Kean will start in place of Chiesa against Finland, whilst Florenzi will be replaced by Valencia right-back Cristiano Piccini.